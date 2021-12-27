Where’s a good clairvoyant when you need one? It would sure be handy to have a preview of 2022 to discover what’s in store for all of us. Yes, if I held any stock at all in that sort of thing, I might find it kind of interesting to know the future.
Or maybe not. Albert Einstein said, “I never think of the future. It comes soon enough.” Likewise, the Good Book advises, “Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring worries of its own. Today’s trouble is enough for today.” In other words, if we can barely handle what Today throws our way, what would we possibly gain with a glance at the trials and troubles of the days and weeks to come?
It appears the New Year promises to be one filled with a host of quests and questions. For instance, we’re zipping through the Greek alphabet with variants of the coronavirus. It’s been two years of masks, social distancing, business and school closures, COVID tests and vaccines. Who knew that it would drag on so long?
One of the big issues of 2022 just could be whether we’ll be caught up in a war between the Ukraine and Russia—or in some other out-of-the-way location with a name I can’t pronounce. On the one hand, there’s the age-old question of “why us?”—as in the U.S. (This reminds me of the ongoing debate about Vietnam in the ’70s.)
On the other hand, we might ask, “If not us, who?” Some part of me says, “Yeah, why not let them ‘duke it out?’”
However, we recently became an Army family with a grandson training to operate tanks; now it’s personal.
And could we have a little less catastrophic weather in 2022? Fires, volcanoes, hurricanes, winter storms and tornadoes—that’s a lot to take in. Folks who study that sort of thing have a grim outlook on the future and suggest that climate change is the culprit. Whether it’s cause for worry or is simply part of the cycle that is history, I hope there’s a lot less of it in the new year.
Of course, I wonder about the economy in 2022. Prices are soaring, and workers are hard to find. Tankers and docks are chock full of goods with not enough workers or transportation to get them where they need to go. Whether shortages of goods and services are real or imagined, it makes one’s wallet show signs of angst.
I can hardly wait for all the political falderal in 2022. With midterm elections on the calendar, it won’t be long before we’re inundated with ads, news stories and interviews.
Those majorities that politicos tout are pretty darned slim, and they’ll be fighting tooth and nail to hang onto them.
As we look at the past year and imagine the pitfalls of the year to come, it can be downright dismal. But as fiction writer Robert A. Heinlein penned, “Don’t ever become a pessimist; a pessimist is correct oftener than an optimist, but an optimist has more fun—and neither can stop the march of events.”
Since we’re all in this together, let’s have a Happy New Year, everyone—with “happy” being the operative word.
