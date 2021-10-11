I have always envied my drummer pals.
There must be something quite cathartic about wielding wooden sticks to wallop those beat machines. And it must really work, too. Both guys are two of the most positive people I know – folks who are generally in a good mood regardless of what life throws their way.
For stress relief, maybe we should all take up drumming.
Or what about those crews who bulldoze buildings? A few years ago, I watched as the former Medical Center was demolished to make way for Cody Regional Health’s expansion. Again, I’ll bet those equipment operators found some real stress relief in knocking down and crunching up that building.
Those folks who wreck cars for fun in demolition derbies probably have the same reaction.
This reminds me of those fundraisers in which a group sells chances to bash a car. For a nominal fee, one can swing a sledgehammer to crunch fenders and bumpers. For a few dollars more, a participant could have first crack at the windshield.
Little did I know, there is a whole new business model variously called smash rooms, rage rooms or total breakdown. The proprietors take on a vacant building and create spaces in which customers can brandish a baseball bat, crowbar or golf club to make confetti of computer screens, televisions, furniture, appliances, dinnerware and the like. As the smashers don protective gear, many bring their own tension twisters from home to whack to pieces. Some go so far as to include photos of exes, bad bosses or government officials, and when their trashing time is up, their stress is gone.
From Dubai to Philly, these rage rooms really are “all the rage.” I did an internet search and was so surprised to learn how many smash rooms are out there. Most stories point to a 2008 origin in Japan, but with the pandemic, more and more people sought out these facilities.
Some mental health advocates, though, question the validity of smash rooms. John Rogers of the Associated Press tackled the subject in a Feb. 11, 2021, story, including comments from therapists.
“I don’t know of any therapist who would actually prescribe going to the rage room as a form of therapy. Especially if you have aggressive tendencies to begin with, going to a rage room seems counterproductive,” said Kevin Bennett, a psychologist and professor of psychology at Pennsylvania State University. According to Rogers’ story, Bennett compared it to treating a gambling addiction by encouraging people to gamble and suggested that in some people, the activity “conditions them to react violently later because they have been taught it’s a valid release.”
On the other hand, Westlake Village, Calif., licensed therapist Yashica Budde sees her rooms as valuable therapy during the pandemic and hopes the therapy community at large will endorse them. “As a therapist, I know I have referred a lot of people for alternative therapy like yoga, misting therapy, meditation, all of those things, and I thought it would be amazing to see a rage room,” she said.
For the most part, smashers are simply releasing the stresses of the day-to-day. Prices and sessions vary depending on location, but the smash rooms seem to have found their niche in today’s angst-ridden culture.
By the way, they take donations too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.