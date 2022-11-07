To the editor:
There is a war being waged for the minds of our school children, which is backed and supported by the radical left, the Biden administration, the well-funded LGBTQ crowd, Planned Parenthood and the American Library Association.
These groups have infiltrated every school library in America in their attempt to sexualize and groom our youth with graphic and sexually explicit literature.
I filed a complaint with the Cody school district regarding the inappropriateness of the book “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker. Even though this book has been critically acclaimed and is an award-winning piece of literature, I maintain this book is unsuitable for adolescents because of sexually explicit language and the varying maturity level of students from grades 9-12. This book was voted unanimously to be retained by both the KEC Complaints Committee and the Cody School Board of Trustees.
The school librarian, KEC Committee and the board of trustees all violate their own Policy IJL when they vote to keep such books. School board Policy ILJ selection criteria state: “to provide materials that will enrich and support curriculum, considering maturity levels of the pupils served, to place materials that will be age and grade level appropriate, relevant, educational, suitable and free of pervasive vulgarity and obscenity.”
Additionally, a Wyoming State statute prohibits supplying such materials to minors. Inexplicably, librarians and school staff are exempt from this statute. Legislators are, however, scrutinizing the statute with a view to removing this exemption.
There have been identified in our Cody schools more than 150 books on transgender, homosexual and lesbian themes. Do parents and citizens approve of our youth being groomed and indoctrinated by inappropriate literature?
Below is the link to the Park County School District No. 6 library online.
Each school is listed.
Click on the school.
In the upper right, you will see a “search” field.
Start putting in key words such as “transgender” and see the results park6.follettdestiny.com/common/welcome.jsp?
context=saas076_4910335.
(s) carol armstrong
Cody
Not only books...look at the myriad of garbage on TV anymore, not to mention all the exotic scams on the interweb. One would note that most all watch some sort of TV anymore and cannot help but see the many "skin flicks" that people are subjected too...all in the name of the almighty dollar.
