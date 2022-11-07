To the editor:

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

Not only books...look at the myriad of garbage on TV anymore, not to mention all the exotic scams on the interweb. One would note that most all watch some sort of TV anymore and cannot help but see the many "skin flicks" that people are subjected too...all in the name of the almighty dollar.

