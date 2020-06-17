To the editor:
Thank you to all the Cody independent business owners that have opened your doors to the public for shopping and dining.
America was not founded on big box chain stores, but by independent, entrepreneurial people. Please support these open businesses in Cody.
And a big thank you to the Stampede Board for fighting to keep the Cody Nite Rodeo going! Shame on Red Lodge and Livingston for not supporting the rodeo cowboys, clowns and fans.
Stephanie Altimus
Meeteetse
