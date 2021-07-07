It was fall of 2003. My good friend, Jim Balza, recruited me for participating in his reenactor group, the US 25th Infantry Regiment, War of 1812. He lent me a uniform, weapons and equipment. We traveled to a large national event in Mississinewa, Ind.
During the reenactment, a man from the U.S. Department of Interior walked through camp. He said he was looking for volunteers to recreate the Louisiana Purchase flag raising ceremony in New Orleans in December. This was the bicentennial of the event and the Interior Department would fly us there and house us in a National Guard barracks. They would supply the 1803 uniforms (different from War of 1812) and pay us a per diem. We would supply shoes, flintlocks and bayonets.
A few weeks later I was in the picturesque French Quarter of New Orleans. It was late December and it was a sunny 78 degrees. We were marched from Jackson Square to Chartres Street to a Department of Interior facility to get our colorful uniforms. The large room was somewhat dusty and dimly lit, an old museum of sorts. Then the museum placards came into focus. Before the Civil War, New Orleans was the largest slave-trading market in the United States. The building we were in was once a large slave-trading company. This room was a holding area for slaves before they were auctioned off. The suffering and misery once witnessed by that room were hard to reconcile with the grand architecture and the beautiful weather that was just outside.
Our uniforms hung on large, wheeled racks among the placards and exhibits of the slave pens. Apparently this historic spot was not currently open for public viewing. We were issued a uniform and changed into it right there in the slave pens. The Interior Department folks reminded us that the uniforms were property of the U.S. government. They were to be worn for drill and the flag-raising ceremony only. Uniforms were not to be worn on Bourbon Street.
We drilled for the rest of that day and changed back to our clothes in the slave pens. The shuttle buses took us to the barracks, bringing our uniforms with us. We drilled the next day and went back to the barracks to change and hop the shuttles back to the French Quarter for food and partying.
The big event featured a large crowd with dignitaries from the United States, France and Spain. The flag-raising ceremony went well and the crowd cheered. After the show, “Private” Hayden and I missed the shuttle to the barracks. I suggested we get some food while waiting for the next shuttle. Of course, we wound up on Bourbon Street.
During our “explorations”of Bourbon Street, a club owner asked us if we would go up to his second floor windows and throw Mardi Gras beads to the revelers in the street below. We were also interviewed on camera by a reporter for NOLA.com. Then it came time to catch the last shuttle of the night back to the barracks. Waiting for the shuttle in their civilian clothes were two of our “officers.” Uneasy glances were exchanged before a quiet ride back to the barracks. I was glad they were not the real officers I served when I was in the Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.