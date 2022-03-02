To the editor:
I wish to comment on a recent Letter to the Editor by Renee Tafoya. I don’t know all the ins and outs of the Convention of States, but at first blush, it seems like a worthy endeavor. I apparently have a different frame of reference from Renee when she calls the bill that is being introduced in the Wyoming Legislature to amend the Constitution as “dangerous.” She lists certain ways that support her opinion. Passing the amendments could:
• Force the federal government to return federal lands to the states.
• Limit Supreme Court Justices to nine members.
• Require a balanced federal budget.
• Impose limits on federal spending and taxation.
• Remove federal management of health care.
• Remove federal management of education.
• Remove federal management of energy policy.
In my humble opinion, I feel all of these actions are necessary and critical to bring our country back to sanity and fiscal responsibility. The more government invades its citizens’ business, the more it costs and deprives us of freedom to choose. More government requires more government employees, and more employees and programs require, without a doubt, increasing taxes. Is this what Ms. Tafoya wants??
(s) toby sheets
Powell
