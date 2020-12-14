In 2009, English cartographer Simon Beck was having problems with his feet.
So, the Oxford graduate decided that he needed some exercise. He strapped on some snowshoes and began traipsing through glistening snowscapes to create intricate designs – really big designs.
For example, Beck was making tracks in the snow at Target Field in Minneapolis on Feb, 4, 2018. A half-mile away, Super Bowl LII was underway at U.S. Bank Stadium. He used a scale drawing of his design superimposed over an engineering drawing of the Target Field surface. Then, he began slogging through the snow.
After 10 hours and 45,000 steps, Beck created an abstract design covering the lion’s share of a 240-foot square. His largest piece to date – a four-leaf clover on a frozen reservoir in France – was the size of six soccer fields. It took him 32 hours across four days to complete.
And then the design just disappears in the wind or the spring melt.
I first read the story about Beck the Snow Artist when it appeared in my computer’s news feed. Whenever I discover stories like this, I always have one observation: Who has that kind of time or patience?
In all fairness, though, Beck is highly sought after, and tracking up the snow seems to be a way for him to make a decent living.
Or what about Laura Bell of Roscommon, Mich., whose work I shared in my Jan. 24, 2011, column. Her wall-sized interpretation of da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” had been installed in Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Orlando, Fla. And get this: Her rendition is made entirely of dryer lint. Bell estimated she had spent 700 to 800 hours just doing the laundry and 200 hours creating the finished product.
In June 2019, an international team of 12 sculptors and eight technicians from Russia, Poland, Hungary, Germany, Holland and Latvia created the largest sandcastle in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The structure was nearly 58 feet high, 85 feet in diameter at the base and took three-and-a-half weeks to complete.
Unlike Beck’s enormous snow art or the huge sandcastle, Turkey’s micro-artist Hasan Kale paints images on teensy, tiny things like pumpkin seeds, popcorn puffs, wine works, teeth and even grains of rice. According to the Sept. 1, 2019, issue of Nationalnews.com, it’s very painstaking work, and Kale often paints 16 to 18 hours a day, many times foregoing sleep.
A post from a friend on Facebook just today introduced me to Yorkshire, England’s Pippa Dyrlaga whose art supplies are a pencil, an X-acto knife and a sheet of paper. Dyrlaga painstakingly cuts intricate designs in paper, and some four to a hundred hours later, she’s created a lacy bird, a dainty flower or any number of filigree designs.
It’s the 4-100 hours that would be my undoing.
As I review the artistic endeavors I’ve shared here, I’m not sure I’m equipped to take the time or effort to do likewise. Could it be that I’m too practical?
Maybe so. American poet James Russell Lowell (1819-1891) put it this way, “The question of common sense is always ‘what is it good for?’, a question which would abolish the rose and be answered triumphantly by the cabbage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.