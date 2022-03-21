For the first time in a long while, there’s good news about Covid-19.
On March 14 Gov. Mark Gordon signed an Executive Order rescinding the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency.
“Wyoming has done a wonderful job in persevering through the pandemic,” Gordon said. “The emergency is over, but people’s responsibility to one another is not.”
The omicron wave is receding and a return to normal may finally be possible. We’ve seen the signs in Cody during recent months and hopefully it will continue. The following are just a few examples.
This year’s winter sports season was a big improvement over last season. Fans were extremely limited at events last year, so it was nice to see full stands cheering for Bronc and Filly teams.
After multiple closures during the pandemic, the Cody Senior Center has once again reopened for meals and other activities.
For the first time in two years, Eastside School hosted its literacy extravaganza in person last week, as parents and the public were invited to hear the students showcase their reading skills.
On Saturday, Soroptimist of Cody’s 48th annual wine tasting returned to the Cody Auditorium. It was good to see the popular event back at its usual spot after being held at the Riley Arena last year.
Although not directly Covid-related, the reason for the return is thanks to the pandemic. Last year the auditorium couldn’t house events with alcohol due to maintenance issues, but in the fall city council members voted to set aside $150,000 in federal Covid funds from the American Rescue Act to install a sprinkler system and a new sound system.
We have growing optimism that we’re on our way to a new normal. It took a lot to get us here, but it seems we can finally breath a sigh of relief.
And if new variants eventually emerge, it may be possible to live with them without shutting businesses, wearing masks and social distancing.
Amber Steinmetz
(0) comments
