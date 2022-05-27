To the editor:
This letter is directed to not only our county commissioners and state legislators but also to my fellow Wyoming veterans.
When I was discharged from the Navy in 1970 I found out that the so-called veterans tax exemption amounted to a whopping $200. I didn’t give it much thought or for that matter think I deserved it, but I was in fact quite appreciative. But here we are 2022 and guess what? The exemption is still $200.
As you know we all just received notice that our property taxes are going up as much as 30-35% and in some cases maybe more.
Did our tax exemption go up too? I can answer that with a big fat NO! Somebody(s) including us veterans are not paying attention. By the way, a $200 exemption for any veteran is a slap in the face and just plain insulting to me. I raised my right hand and like you took an oath to defend this country with my life.
I don’t care if you were a “trigger puller,” pushed a pencil or were in the Guard during your time in service. We all signed a blank check and they knew how to cash it. Now it is time for pay back. If this means anything to you as a veteran, please get ahold of our state legislators, especially for this area, along with our county commissioners and express your concerns.
(s) Paul Sandbak
U.S. Navy 1967-1971
Cody
