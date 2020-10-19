Last Thursday’s Enterprise didn’t give the best impression of what goes on in our community.
There was a story about two women in Wapiti allegedly being harassed by neighbors for being married to one another. There was a story about political signs from both sides of the aisle being damaged and destroyed.
We know this is not a reflection of the vast majority of people in this community, but that doesn’t mean we have to pretend these incidents can’t ever happen. We report on what happens and we try to give more insight when things blow up on social media.
This has been a tough year in many ways, a divisive year in politics, but we still believe the community is a great one, and most of the time nearly anyone in town would willingly pull over on the side of the road to help a disabled motorist, or feed a construction crew.
Sometimes negative stories can take over much of our front page, but don’t forget all of the positives. Did you know there’s a group of women at the Cody Senior Center who make items for veterans? Look out for a story on it soon.
Speaking of veterans, did you know the Cody School District is still going to have a presentation for veterans this year, even if they can’t all do it in person? Instead, each school will be videotaping their own performances for a video which will be screened for vets.
The Park County Animal Shelter, already excellent at delivering smiles to people who pick up a new dog or cat, is starting a program to help those in our community who want to spay or neuter pets but don’t have the financial resources.
Every day people in this town do things we’ll never hear about but nevertheless improve someone’s life. Especially in a year like this, the good deeds are worth remembering.
Zac Taylor
