To the editor:
I count myself as a fairly intelligent person most of the time, but a recent column in the Enterprise about McCarthyism has me bewildered.
The piece went to great lengths to, I think, but am not sure, compare McCarthyism to something called “Trumpyism.” So I would like to make some humble observations if I may.
First, the art of defamation, historically known as McCarthyism, was beautifully exhibited by the author of this editorial. She demonstrated her former CIA experience of deception to a degree that would have made the former Senator from Wisconsin very proud.
Second, the author, being a former CIA operative would be familiar with Verona, a top-secret NSA program in the 1940s that intercepted messages between Moscow and its American agents. It provided evidence that the Roosevelt and Truman administrations were full of communist spies and political operatives who reported to the Soviet government. Did McCarthy enjoy the limelight and overreach? Probably. Was he wrong on the issue? Hardly.
Third, I could hardly believe that the article got the names wrong. I’m sure it was just a minor oversight. Was she describing McCarthyism? Seems to me that her recollection down memory lane in Powell in the 1950s was confused with what just happened in the left’s impeachment hearings and the Adam Schiff witch hunt. So what is it madame, “Trumpyism,” or “Schiftyism?”
(s) BOB BERRY
Cody
