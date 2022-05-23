How often have I changed my behavior or altered a judgment just to conform to what people around me are doing or saying?
Often, according to behavioral scientists. Apparently, we all do what we can to merge with our groups – to think as they do, to act as they do, to believe as they do.
It’s called “behavioral adjustment.” It’s both instinctive and something we learn to do better and better as we grow and age and are influenced by positive (or negative) feedback from our experiences.
There’s the everyday stuff of being part of the gang and the more thrilling rewards of periodic events, like rooting for the home team. What about the Fourth of July parade with the big thrum of a bass drum, the ump-pa-pa of the brass horns, the clatter of horses’ hooves prancing against pavement, the flash of colorful costumes?
Do you, like me, find in this event a comfortable sense of belonging?
Or, take Sundays and being bundled off to Sunday school or dressing up for church. Whatever our religion, we’re reassured weekly that our belief is the correct one, plus the hugs and handshakes give us a warm and comforting sense of being part of a whole.
We belong to cliques. We join clubs and groups. We develop mini-cultures. All this is good in and of itself ... often great.
By the same token, our memberships and affiliations can prove too much of a good thing. Hopefully, not. But it does happen that, through them, we behave as we would never believe possible.
History, both from yesterday and the distant past, is replete with such examples.
In the space of a moment, the football crowd – you or me among it – can become violent, spilling onto the playing field, tearing out goal posts, attacking supporters of the opposite team. Peaceful parade marchers morph into a street mob. National affiliations draw us into arbitrary wars and we march willingly off to fight, kill and die. Politicians declare pogroms. And, sadly, strongly religious and morale people can use belief as a reason to strike down, murder, maim and torture nonbelievers.
All of which comes to mind because here in the Equality State (and, particularly, here in Park County), we’re seeing large groups of people supporting the extremists taking over the Republican Party. Political correctness – that is total conformity with the radical right-wing agenda – is the order of the day. Fail to agree completely and face censure followed by ostracization. Thus, we’ve seen many individuals and two entire county delegations locked out of the party’s deliberations. Ronald Reagan’s Republican party, the one of the “big tent,” is gone in Wyoming.
The formula they’re using is an old one ... a tried-and-true method of gaining political power. True because of our human desire to conform. Tried and proven because all too many among us have been drawn in, originally for the right reasons, but now?
If history is a guide, the results of going along with the radicals could be tragic for our political and democratic institutions and traditions.
Something to think about as we enter the 2022 election cycle.
