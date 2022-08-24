This is a story about a man inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
However, this man did not play an instrument. He didn’t engineer or produce records. As a matter of fact, he was partially deaf and had a glass eye. His gift was innovation. His name was Leo Fender.
He would study accounting in college, but the Great Depression caused a lack of demand for accountants which left Leo looking for work. With few options he turned to his childhood passion, electronics. He repaired radios and built and repaired PA systems and amplifiers at his business, the Fender Radio Service.
He did a lot of work for local musicians and would ask them about their PAs and amplifiers and make mental notes about ways he could improve the equipment. After hours he would tinker in his shop experimenting and using the information he learned from his customers.
By the end of World War II musical tastes were changing. Using amplification, a small combo could be as loud as an orchestra full of horns. Guitars were being amplified as much as possible to keep up with vocals and the other instruments, but their hollow bodies would often cause howling feedback.
Famous guitarist Les Paul and guitar innovator Paul Bigsby had both done early experimentation with electric pickups and solid body guitar design, but many practical issues needed to be addressed before producing a practical electric guitar.
Guitar bodies up until that time had to be carved and painstakingly glued together. Leo used solid planks of wood for his bodies and routed out cavities for the electronics. He hired a local tool-and-die company to stamp out metal parts in minutes that would normally take workers much longer hand cutting and milling them. Leo would pioneer a bolt-on guitar neck rather than the set and glued necks of normal guitars. The bolt-on neck not only saved production time but made adjustments and future repairs easier, especially if the neck had to be replaced.
After a few stops and starts, Fender rolled out his new “Broadcaster” solid body electric guitar in 1950. Initially the guitar was laughed at by instrument makers. It was called Fender’s “canoe paddle” among other names. However, Fender marketed directly to his customer base – gigging musicians. They happily paid the $250 for the revolutionary guitar that would become a world icon.
But then a letter from a lawyer with the Gretsch Instrument Manufacturing Company arrived. Gretsch had a drum set called the BroadKaster. They claimed the name. Leo would be forced to rename his creation. Unfortunately, he had hundreds of headstock decals for his new guitars with “Broadcaster” printed under the Fender logo. Being the clever and practical man he was, Leo had his workers carefully cut off the “Broadcaster” part of the decal and keep the “Fender” part for the headstocks. His workers applied the altered decal until supply ran out. These guitars so marked are called “No-casters” by collectors and now fetch six-figure prices at auctions. Leo ordered new decals emblazoned with the new name, “Telecaster.”
Leo Fender’s innovations would not end there. Next he would invent electric bass playing and create the most famous guitar in the world, the Stratocaster.
