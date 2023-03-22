When last we met, Dave Beemer and I were bellied up to the bar at Tops Tavern in backwoods Pennsylvania, watching the Geriatric Gang of ex-coal miners’ freak show.
Discovering this diamond-in-the-rough, kookie establishment was the result of a powerful underage thirst forcing us to beat the bushes. For the three months Beemer lived with us at my folks’ country house, this was our sure-thing, landing spot.
We were accepted and adopted by the fellow underage, heavily medicated stoners led by my sister’s fiancee’s wild brother Frank, who resembled a young singer Meatloaf. Frank was loud, hilarious and intimidating and when he roared his ribald one-liners, his court jesters laughed as if it was part of their dues for hanging with the burly born leader.
Besides these two sets of constants, there were a few unaffiliated drinkers like old Ted, who drank quietly on the end bar stool with his legs crossed and his faithful German shepherd always sleeping at his feet. My favorite memory, and Beemer seconds that emotion, was when feisty little Shrock is standing at the bar just tearing into some guy probably a head taller and 20 years younger, wanting to fight him over some past slight. Occasionally giant Cookie could be heard yelling, “Git your little ass over here and sit down Shrock!”
The bored guy wanted no trouble, so told the decrepit old owner, “Topsy, it’s my birthday; give Shrock a shot on me. Sluggo downed it and soon started back in, “You no-good son-of-a …” when the guy announced, “Now it’s Shrock’s birthday; give him another shot.”
Soon Shrock’s growling bravado slowed and after a couple more bogus birthdays, he just wobbled precariously while grumbling and pointing at the guy. We all lost interest, until the loud “clang.” Shrock was sliding down an iron pole he had slammed into when he passed out backwards. The quiet guy with the dog yells to the shot-buyer, “Get him the hell off my leg!”
Shot Man says, “Come on Ted, help me carry him outside,” to which dog guy barks, “You got him this way; YOU carry him out!” The Stoners were loving it, their heads nearly obliterated by the thick marijuana smoke and soon life went on. When Beemer and I exited after about an hour, there was Shrock slumped on a bench they had poured him onto, and he’s still wanting to fight everyone who passed. We heard, “Wha shoosh lookin’ at yous stupid ...” while feebly swinging and sliding farther down his bench.
Those were the days my friend, we thought they’d never end; we’d sing and dance forever in a day. We lived the life we choose, we’d fight and never lose, ‘cause we were young and sure to have our way …
Ah, but they did end. Oogie Lucas died a few years later when he lost a spirited game of Russian Roulette. Crazy Frank retired as a State Highway supervisor. Beemer, after his slice of life adventure to see how the other half lives, returned to Wyoming and is a gabby retired school teacher. I, of course, retired young and broke and live in the past.
