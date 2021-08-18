To the editor:
As an active duty Army officer and a combat advisor who served in Kandahar, what has unfolded in the last week is painful to watch.
Following 9-11, the U.S. engagement in Afghanistan was its largest strategic responses. Less than a month after the attack U.S. Special Forces began operations to dislodge the Taliban from power and transition Afghanistan to a representative democracy. Twenty years later, Taliban forces have recaptured Kabul and are celebrating in the streets after driving the remaining U.S. forces and its Afghan allies from the country.
Twenty years of sacrifice, effort and heartbreak have culminated with a U.S. defeat at the cost of 6,294 dead American Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen and Civilians. That is the human cost of defeat. The war itself cost $300 million dollars per day for 20 years for a total over $2.26 trillion dollars.
The number of times the Senate Finance Committee mentioned the cost of the Afghan war: (1). Great financial oversight! This defeat was purchased on credit, not with money. Your great-grandchildren will be paying for it and the interest for generations to come. The defeat was years in the making.
We lost this war a long time ago. It isn’t a Democrat or Republican defeat. It spanned four Presidential administrations and numerous changes in leadership in the House and Senate. Less than 2% of our population actively contributed to the effort. Most Americans didn’t have any skin in the game. That is one reason we are in our current situation. We all share a small piece of the blame. This nation hasn’t gone to war since the 1940s. The only thing we can do now is demand that our elected leadership in Washington provide us a non-partisan study into how we lost our nation’s second war.
(s) lieutenant
colonel carson davis
Cody
