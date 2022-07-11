It’s that time of year: I’m starting to hear crickets.
I’m the first to admit that I like the noise of crickets at night; it truly is a sound of summer. I know that crickets are so-called “good bugs” where gardens are concerned. Plus, some cultures consider crickets good luck and go so far as to have them in tiny cages. Others actually eat the darned things (yuck), and who can forget Disney’s adorable Jiminy Cricket?
But, the noise always reminds me of the Great Cricket War of 2009. It’s easy to recall since my sister Ev was visiting that year and played a role in the conflict.
Now, I really don’t mind the creatures one bit if they stay outdoors, but those alien-looking, black bugs go too far when I see them in my house. That’s when the war began.
At first, I sucked them up with the dust-buster, which was no small feat since they jump all over the place. Then, with the vacuum still buzzing, I vaulted up the stairs and dashed to the garage where I left it. My thinking was that if the cricket somehow crawled out, at least it wouldn’t be in my house.
After that, I adopted a new strategy – mostly because I usually don’t have time to deal with black bugs of any kind. I simply incarcerated them by sneaking up with a small garbage can, box or basket and lunging to drop it on the cricket. After I put a book or a heavy tool on top, there was no chance for escape. I figured they’ll die sooner or later and become much easier to dispose of.
I shared the strategy with my friend Debbie who kindly said, “Oh, let me take care of it.” She’s from Kentucky, and I think women are braver in Kentucky – or at the very least, not as squeamish. Debbie grabbed the cricket from under its insect jail and carried it outside where she released it to the “wild,” our backyard.
I was in awe.
Soon, however, I had two or three more crickets. When Ev came for a visit, I had the crickets imprisoned under two wastebaskets and a box, scattered throughout the basement. She wasn’t nearly as kind to me or the cricket, smashing the invaders with a shoe, picking up the remains with a tissue and flushing them down the toilet. A few days later, I received a bill from “Smitty’s,” a bogus extermination service with, coincidentally, the same address as my sister whose last name is “Smith.”
Eventually, I’d had quite enough and decided to launch an all-out attack. I bought some bug killer, and as I cleaned the garage, I sprayed the cracks and crevices as well as any crickets that tried to escape. I sprayed under the single step to the backyard, and as the bugs tried a mass exodus, I’d spray some more.
I sprayed around the garage; I sprayed along the foundation; I sprayed everywhere to knock out the last cricket strongholds. Later that day, cricket carcasses littered the garage; I must have vacuumed 50 of them.
I moved indoors to figure out where they were coming in, but after the insecticide hostilities of that year, there wasn’t much of a problem
So far this year, there are no over-turned wastebaskets downstairs – but it’s still early.
