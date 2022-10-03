“You’re not fat,” a skinny friend said to me, “have some more.”
I savored a fork load of a delicious shrimp concoction prepared with rich cream, butter, cheeses and pasta. Then, I nodded. Technically, her statement was true. That said, the scales told me I’d gained a good five pounds over my normal weight in the past five days. A pound a day.
That sounded about right for a beach trip, a rented house with a gourmet kitchen and companions who not only are excellent cooks but love feeding an appreciative gourmand like I’d aspire to be – given the resources.
Happily, I kept right on eating, virtuously turning down third helpings but cleaning my dessert plate.
Back home again, of course, it’s another matter. Those pounds have to come off for the sake of arthritic joints and pain reduction, if for no other reason. The easiest way back to a weight my joints can tolerate, I’ve found, is not to starve or even get up from the table while still feeling hungry. It’s ... ugh ... healthy eating.
For me, that works fast, paring off those unwanted pounds. Luckily, too, we have access to healthy food here.
I say, “lucky,” because a lot of very overweight people pack on the pounds because they lack any opportunity of eating well, living, as they do, in food deserts.
We don’t. So why are so many of us overweight?
Here’s a fact. Some two-thirds of Americans are either overweight or obese, while half of all Americans are either diabetic or pre-diabetic.
Another fact: Health care, much of it for obesity-related diseases, consumes $12,530 per person of government spending or a total of 19.7% of GDP, while it eats up $11,945 per person of average earnings.
Direct government spending on obesity-connected disease is $280 billion/year (2020 figures). Those are staggering statistics. And, here?
I’m not sure if two-thirds of our local population reflect the national stats or not. It’s an observable reality, though, that the number of aisles in our grocery stores devoted to the kinds of food found in food deserts – i.e., high carb/sugar drinks, candies and desserts; high sodium snacks, soups and processed foods; white flour and white flour products – cover a lot more square footage than the vegetable/fruit aisles. I presume that means we tend to eat pretty much the way people in food deserts do.
In fact, it is a fact that here as elsewhere we have a trifecta of money woes as a result:
• Paying much more for obesity-related food items than healthy ones.
• Spending a big hunk of our annual budget on health care to manage our obesity-related diseases.
• Suffering much higher taxes than we would otherwise to fund government spending on our obesity problems.
A triple whammy up front followed for 2/3rds of us by obesity, illness, suffering and ... .
“Human behavior is a strange thing,” I think as I climb back on the bathroom scale, already imagining a food binge on my next holiday.
