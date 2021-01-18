To the editor:
The other day I saw one of my Cody teachers, Mrs. Hunter, and I realized I have never properly thanked these amazing educators who make up many of the pillars from which I gain strength.
Thank you, Mrs. Rose, for setting the standard and not allowing the worst kindergartner ever to destroy your sacred classroom. Mrs. Clucas, for caring and telling me you expected much more of me.
Mrs. Shreve, for telling me I had not earned being in the gifted program. I asked her if I earned a .99 on Iowa Basics, would that be enough. She told me to call her if I did. I did for the next six years. I realized later she was calling me out, not disbelieving.
Mrs. Richards for being so cool making learning fun with such ease and grace. Mr. Mathews, for teaching me chess and demanding excellence. Mr. Finnamore, for making me contemplate both sides of an argument. Ms. Pintella, for teaching the spoken word spoken correctly can move mountains. Mr. Behrens, for teaching respect is earned, not bestowed. Mr. Meister, for igniting in me the love of business. Señorita Hand, for giving me the love of language and culture. Mr. Pomajzl, for leading a school … like a boss! Thank you for everything you have done for the countless Cody kids who walked your hallowed halls.
My kids are here now and I am still amazed at the quality of Park 6. Thank you, Superintendent Monteith, for your leadership this past year and helping not abandon our kids at this vital stage of their lives. Thank you Cody schools for driving success. Each teacher and administrator should recognize you are a factor in our accomplishments. Don’t get discouraged. Know that 98% of your successes go uncommunicated, but not unrecognized.
(s) ryan fernandez
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.