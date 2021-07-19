I have to ask: How hard can it be to grow zucchini?
Aren’t there jokes about the long, green squash and the bumper crops those plants seem to produce?
“Honey, come quick – and bring containers. The zucchini are running wild!”
“Celebrate National Sneak a Zucchini on to Your Neighbor’s Porch Day.”
Even humorist Dave Barry weighed in, writing, “The trouble is: You cannot grow just one zucchini. Minutes after you plant a single seed, hundreds of zucchini will barge out of the ground and sprawl around the garden, menacing the other vegetables. At night, you will be able to hear the ground quake as more and more zucchinis erupt.”
From what I heard and read, growing zucchini seemed like the classic “no-brainer.”
Turns out: It isn’t.
First, let me just say that it’s been something like 20 years since I had a garden, and I was reasonably successful. I may not have had a green thumb, but it was certainly in the chartreuse range. However, we finally converted the space into lawn because of our ongoing tussle with deer and bunnies. Even when I surrounded the garden plot with marigolds (supposedly a nasty nosh for deer), I learned my peas and beans were well worth the effort.
I decided to tackle a garden again this year, and I have to say that I’m darned proud of it – all nine pots.
Yes, I have a container garden, and basically, I’m growing salsa. I have a couple of tomato plants, some onions, a jalapeno, an Anaheim pepper and, of course, cilantro. And since I like them so well, I also have zucchini, cucumber and snap peas plants.
The pots are on a low-slung table sandwiched between our house and the ramp alongside the sidewalk. We installed a small gate to close in the space, and unless a deer can limbo itself under the deck, the plants are well protected against critters.
All the plants are doing great, including the zucchini – or so I thought.
The zucchini plant had grown so big, it was clear it would soon take up all the space on the table. So, we decided to move it to the corner of the deck. It continued to thrive and sported tiny, three-inch zucchini – and that’s as big as they grew. The leaves were the size of dinner plates, but nothing was happening with the squash itself. Soon, the mini-zucchini turned yellow, shriveled up and fell off the plant.
I pruned the leaves thinking all the plant’s water and nutrients were being diverted to all that foliage. Didn’t help. I increased the watering – and then decreased it. Didn’t help. I fertilized; that didn’t help either.
As it turns out, I might have an issue with pollination. Little did I know that both male and female flowers appear on the same zucchini plant, and what I’m missing is bees to transfer pollen! I learned that I could do it myself with a small brush, but I’m not sure I’m up to taking on Mother Nature.
Is it possible that deck-dining was scaring the bees away? There’s one way to find out: Return the plant to a spot among the others where there’s less foot traffic.
Besides, maybe the zucchini can benefit from their growing vibe.
