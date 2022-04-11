If you care about the future of our community, there are many great opportunities to get involved and be a part of ensuring that however Cody and the region changes down the road, it’s the best change possible.
Recently, the county began work on a lengthy process to create a new land use plan to help dictate future growth in the county. For those people who objected to the Buck Creek Estates development on the Powell Highway on the grounds it was out of character for an agricultural area, now is your chance to provide input on ways to prevent other ag areas in the county from becoming neighborhoods.
Also, a City of Cody committee is organizing with a consultant an open house Wednesday to give people the chance to weigh in on what infrastructure they’d like to see along the Big Horn Avenue corridor to assist with pedestrian and vehicular crossings and merging. For those parents of middle schoolers – or future middle schoolers – who live in or around Roberts Street and the Trailhead subdivision and want their children to be able to cross Big Horn safely, here’s your opportunity to have a say.
This summer, the Cody Rotary is leading a day of service meant to assist in cleaning up the city, from park maintenance to cleaning public statues. Members are looking for help from other service organizations, groups and anyone else who wants to get their hands dirty to show their pride in our town. For anyone who has wanted to have a hand in keeping Cody beautiful, it’s a chance to make a mark.
We know people have many different ideas as to what they think would be the optimum future of Cody, whether its protecting the character of our neighborhoods or adding more affordable housing – maybe we can do both.
Whatever your views, we encourage you to be involved.
As President Theodore Roosevelt once said, “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds ...”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.