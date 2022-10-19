Today I twice heard the old song, “Livin’ Thing” by ELO on the radio.
That 46-year-old tune just screamed out to me, “Tell ‘em about the time you smoked laced weed and thought your parents were going to have you committed. Go ahead; Tell ‘em!” Okay, maybe I will.
Tales of illegal substance consumption in a family newspaper are unconventional, but hear me out. I’ve not partaken in four decades and I only mention it as a cautionary tale about what can happen when mind-altering substances reach the brain’s playground. All hell can break loose!
It was about ’77 when I was still living with no goals or direction with my parents, trying to find myself at local bars. My “loadie” pal Johnny Cadillac and I were part of a snow-shoveling crew on call from Bethlehem Steel in Johnstown. When we had a blizzard, our local bar owner called us to go shovel and salt all areas of the massive plant.
A similar crew that lived in Johnstown rode with us all over Johnstown in a big van. Included were shady, best buddies who lived in the projects – a little ex-con named “Bubba” and Scott, a tall, redhead long-hair who played in a band. One afternoon I’m just lounging around the pad when Cadillac calls and asks me to ride to Johnstown with him to buy pot from Bubba.
Johnny was a long-time, seasoned smoker while I was just a dabbler, and my exact words were, “Okay, as long as you get me home by 5:30 for Mom’s spaghetti.”
Next thing I know we’re in the rock star’s pad with his wife and baby, and Cadillac and Bubba leave to meet the marijuana representative.
They returned and insisted we all smoke a peace pipe before our journey home. I inhaled from one of the tubes leading from a contraption and began coughing up a lung. Inmate Bubba says, “Ya just gotta hit it again even harder.” Just as my brain began traveling to another dimension, there’s a pounding on the door and everyone’s frantically hiding things.
I knew it was either a drug gang with shotguns or a massive police raid. Turns out it was Scott’s parents merely visiting grandbaby. They’re chirping and bouncing this kid around as I became nearly catatonic. I finally blurted out in a strange voice: “We outta go.” Now in Cadillac’s big Monte Carlo trying to navigate a raging blizzard, I no longer had any idea where we were – not even what town. That water pipe had done a number on the bumbler!
As he drove the interstate conspicuously slowly, I was terrified if he hit a pothole, the car would literally fly into pieces. The only conversation I remember is me turning to Cadillac in slow motion saying, “I’ve been messed up and I’ve been messed up, but I never been this messed up.”
I got higher and things got weirder and as we neared my backroads, country home, I had an eerie experience with a snowplow driver burned into my memory. Lest I forget, remind me to tell you all about it in Part II.
