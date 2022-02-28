“What will it mean to live in a world of enhanced bodies?”
That was a question asked by someone interviewed for a TV special about the development of bionic prostheses. One thing it means is that those with artificial limbs will eventually be outperforming the best of us.
Here are a few other near-term issues. What will it cost the rest of the body and the brain of those receiving enhancements besides the pain of lost limbs and acquisition of the new, bionic ones? How will people who don’t have that advantage view those who do? Should military hospitals be allowed to replace normal limbs with artificial ones on ... say ... the average GI Joe?
The questions then proliferate as the science advances.
Anyone seen The Six Million Dollar Man? It’s still streaming on Roku. When it first appeared, the show’s premise – an injured test pilot becomes a crime-fighting superman when given bionic limbs – was considered pure science fiction. Lee Majors could leap enormous chasms and climb tall buildings. Wow! On evenings when the show first ran, we’d gather in front of the TV and lose ourselves in a fantasy world. Pure escapism.
Afterwards, we’d say, “But, what if ... .” Those “what if’s” joined other ones, like “What if we really could wear watches like Dick Tracy’s?” (Ones handling zoom-like telephone calls.) “What if there were jet liners to take us into outer space?”
“What if?”
Well, we’re living the world of “what if’s,” and it isn’t all fun and games. What once was escapism is now inescapable, a reality posing moral and ethical questions with uncounted and uncountable human costs attached.
Most troubling, perhaps, is the fact that many of our greatest technical advances have been and are continuing to be funded by the Department of Defense. Thanks to DOD money, we have the internet, the Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, weather satellites, GPS, drones, stealth technology, voice interfaces, the personal computer, and dozens of other core technologies – like bionic limbs.
The implication is that most of these and other similar achievements have serious military uses, that they’re intended to kill humans. We assume those would be America’s enemies. Okay. But we’re seeing those same technologies being employed by armies we may need to fight.
In the meantime, we civilians use the technologies, ones that are changing us in more ways than we can count or even see. Maybe none more basically than the technology that alters our very bodies, that can turn some of us into supermen or women.
Add another area of DARPA study to the same body – brain/AI interface – and you could have an incredibly superior human with truly terrifying capabilities.
All of this was fantasy once; was pure escapism on TV, a place without consequences. Now, it’s here or coming soon to the states where we live.
Welcome to a brave new world where most of us (i.e., the unenhanced) will be relegated to being ... what?
