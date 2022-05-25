My friend Norm Mineta has passed away. He was your neighbor in 1942 and 1943. He was U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson’s friend of eight decades. I was Norm’s communications director during most of his last decade in Congress in the 1980s and 1990s. What began for me as an employee-employer relationship ultimately evolved into extended family. I was fond of saying that you never stopped working for Norm; you just stopped getting paid.
I was a good listener and moved to understand Norm’s unchosen path to adulthood, running as it did though internment as a child by the U.S. Government for no reason other than his family ancestry. Today I find myself compelled to think about the young boy at Heart Mountain whom I first knew as a man in his 50s in Washington, D.C.
There will be many stories written about Norm. About the Cub Scout uniform he wore as a 10-year-old while he and his family were removed from San Jose, California, as “enemy aliens” in 1942 – even though Norm and his siblings were U.S. citizens. About Norm’s friendship with Alan Simpson, which began at Heart Mountain as Boy Scouts.
In 1991, Norm told me another story, one I’d not heard before and, in the years since, have seen him mention in passing just once in a written interview in 2006. The images he painted for me in 1991 were far more detailed and vivid, emblematic in my mind of the many haunts and injustices quietly endured by children interned at the time.
Within our office I was known as something more than a casual film buff. Norm enjoyed that. One day the subject was Citizen Kane. A 50th anniversary theatrical re-release had been announced. I was very excited. I’d never seen the film in a theater. Norm then told me of the first time he saw the film in 1943, and not in one of RKO’s picture palaces.
For Americans of Japanese ancestry, the internment camp at Heart Mountain, Wyoming, was surely an improvement over the horse paddocks and stables of the Santa Anita Racetrack where the Minetas and many of their San Jose neighbors were first incarcerated. Heart Mountain offered at least the illusion of some community normalcies, illusions that were amplified because of all the other deprivations. One of those illusions: movie screenings, although calling a rude tarpaper barrack a movie theater would be Orwellian.
Norm remembered watching Citizen Kane at Heart Mountain. Unlike a normal theater, he told me, the rake of the seating rose relatively close to the ceiling. Norm sat in the back, close to the projector. He told me how the projector smelled from its lamphouse. These surroundings, surreal in an internment camp, combined with the darkness of that film to create a sense of entrapment, a claustrophobia. Norm told me he’d never been able to watch the film again because of it.
This cut right through me. I wanted my friend to heal, to see Citizen Kane, to be there when he did. I wanted to destroy that earlier memory, which was a quixotic hope at best.
I called the Library of Congress and arranged to borrow a 16mm projector and screen. (I wanted Norm to see the film on film and I knew his schedule would not allow him to spend an evening in the Key Theatre in Georgetown or in a repertory house back home.) I called the District of Columbia Library, main branch, and checked out a 16mm print they had – which was an unexpected bit of luck. I had an in-office screening unofficially added to his evening schedule, his paperwork time.
I stayed late for three nights hoping to get Norm to watch the film. He avoided it, and me, like the plague. I finally got the message: after all those years and even in the safest confines of his House office as a Member of Congress, he just couldn’t watch it. The memory, quieted over time, was still too painful. And I wasn’t helping.
In that 2006 interview Norm said that after more than 60 years he still hadn’t rewatched Citizen Kane. I certainly never raised it with him again.
When I think on this today, I think of that pre-teen I didn’t know who changed not only his stars but helped to end the stigma of shame endured by Japanese Americans, and how Norm’s childhood friend Alan Simpson helped. I think of all the children who have fared better as kids and as adults in so many dimensions in so many places because of the public life Norm led. And I think of my friend, the boy interned at Heart Mountain 80 years ago, sitting in that dark, whose deep faith in us all ultimately won the day. His, and ours.
(Eric Federing was U.S. Rep. Norm Mineta’s personal and committee communications director from 1987 through Mineta’s retirement in 1995.)
