This summer has all the ingredients for a terrible wildfire season, with extreme heat and dry conditions combining to drive up fire risks.
Some things, like lightning strikes, are out of our control, but we can significantly reduce the risk of human-caused fires, which account for nearly 85% of all wildland fires in the United States.
Just north of us, the Robertson Draw Fire north of Clark has consumed more than 29,000 acres and has burned multiple structures. The fire has been determined to be human-caused.
We need to do our part to minimize the dangers this season. So here are some tips from the U.S. Department of the Interior to prevent wildfires:
• Check weather and drought conditions. Avoid any activities that involve fire or sparks when it’s hot, dry and windy. If the conditions aren’t right, choose non-flammable options.
• Build your campfire in an open location and far from flammables. Make sure to stay with your fire and extinguish it completely before leaving. Douse the fire with at least one bucket of water, stir it, add another bucket of water and stir it again. Your campfire should be cold to the touch before you leave.
• Don’t throw lit cigarettes or matches out of your moving car. Cigarettes and matches both have enough heat to create a spark. Make sure any cigarettes are completely extinguished before you throw them in the trash.
• Keep vehicles off dry grass. If you are off-roading, remember that your exhaust can reach temperatures of 1,000-plus degrees. So, avoid driving or parking over dry grass.
• Keep sparks away from dry vegetation. Make sure you never operate equipment that produces sparks near dry vegetation. Always clear the area around your workspace.
• Check conditions and regulations before you use fireworks or consider safe alternatives. Fireworks start over 19,000 fires each year in the United States.
While the weather elements may come together to create a recipe for disaster, these tips on how to prevent future wildfires can make a big difference.
