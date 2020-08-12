Laughter.
It seems like laughter and joy have been on hiatus for a while. I was talking with my brother recently to see how they were doing in a state where the virus is on the uptick. We were talking about our similar routines and how they are getting annoying.
We also got to laughing about a couple of things and then we both commented how it felt good to have a good honest-to-goodness chuckle. We then discussed our mutual vicarious enjoyment of Sarah Cooper, missing SNL and the late shows normal broadcasts.
So, when I started to think about writing the column, I realized my occasional homage to a segment on one of the late shows may be in order.
Meanwhile … laundering money has a whole new meaning. The virus has seen many people take temporary leave of their normal senses. The Bank of Korea had to issue warnings to their customers to refrain from trying to sanitize their cash in the washing machine or the microwave. Apparently one of their customers wanted to make sure the virus wasn’t on their cash, so they ran it through their washing machine.
Of course the inevitable happened. The bank did replace some of the damaged money, but the loss to the customer was considerable. Reminder: expect hot coffee to be hot; don’t inject disinfectant or bleach. Does it strike anyone else as odd that we need reminders about these things?
Meanwhile … the price of 15 minutes of fame. A man in Louisiana is facing minimal charges of property damage after jumping into an indoor aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop. He told onlookers he was keeping his promise to jump in after receiving 2,000 “likes” on his TikTok account. Apparently the minimal penalty isn’t discouraging this attention-seeker. He plans to continue recording his exploits, though will caution watchers against following his lead. Does it strike anyone else as odd that some will follow his lead?
Meanwhile … still the dumbest tourist ever? A video taken in 2018 resurfaced recently from Serengeti National Park. Tourists in a vehicle had the wonderful experience of seeing a male lion right beside their vehicle. In addition to the rare Kodak moment, one of the tourists couldn’t leave well enough alone and reached out the window to pet the lion. He wasn’t happy and showed his displeasure. Fortunately, no injuries were incurred. But…really?
Does it strike anyone else as odd when every year we still have visitors to YNP who do not realize buffalo, bears and other animals are indeed dangerous? Remember, these people can drive a car, hold down a job and vote.
Meanwhile … there are too many “slithery things in the wrong place” stories for me. Now I’m looking everywhere for unwelcome guests. A Colorado woman found a snake in her toilet bowl; a snake slithered up the wheel well of a woman’s truck in New Mexico; an Alabama man found an alligator in his backyard pool; in Florida an alligator meandered into an apartment building and trapped residents in an elevator. Does it strike anyone else as odd that these situations are funny and terrifying at the same time?
’Til next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.