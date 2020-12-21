To the editor:
What will it take for all citizens of Wyoming to have rapid access to safe and secure psychiatric treatment?
When facing a life-threatening mental health crisis, many of our citizens must wait to be admitted to inpatient psychiatric facilities. When it is needed the most, access to psychiatric care is difficult, sometimes impossible, to obtain.
Waiting for an adequately staffed bed in a psychiatric facility to become available can take days, sometimes weeks. During this wait, individuals are often held in small community hospitals that struggle to provide psychiatric care due to lack of staff, equipment and safeguards. When hospitals are full, patients can be held in local jails.
Wyoming residents have had too many experiences in which desperately needed psychiatric treatment was delayed. Delaying treatment can worsen underlying symptoms and significantly diminish the likelihood of a successful recovery.
We would be outraged if a loved one with a life-threatening cardiac condition waited in the emergency department (or was held in jail) for days or weeks without appropriate treatment until a cardiac bed opened up. Successful recovery from a heart attack depends on the speed of treatment and interventions provided after the event. The same principle applies for mental health emergencies.
Delaying treatment costs all of us dearly.
My original question was not rhetorical ... what will it take for all Wyoming citizens to have rapid access to safe and secure psychiatric treatment? We need a combined effort among the Wyoming Department of Health, county officials, law enforcement, doctors, inpatient and outpatient providers, hospital representatives, our elected officials, and our citizens to develop a solution. If you know people in any of these groups, call them now and ask that they begin this conversation – it is overdue.
(s) scott hayes
Executive Director,
Fremont Counseling Service
