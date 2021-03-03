As I gently place my toe back into the news-junky pond, I don’t feel like the temperature has moderated.
I needed to recalibrate my perspective, especially after the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. For me, if I focus too intently on things for a long period of time, it’s easy to lose perspective. I think with the political events of the past few months, I was intently focused on certain things, to the exclusion of others; I needed a hiatus to try and regain some balance and perspective.
I still read the paper, reviewed the headlines and news stories, but tried to step away and deal with life’s other challenges and take my mind off the 24/7 cycle I had found myself in for far too long. It was affecting my sleep, my health and my day-to-day functioning.
So, I opened the proverbial window and thought about other things with a little less intensity. When I re-engaged with a focus on news, it coincided with the electricity and water issues in Texas when it was hit with an unusual winter storm.
I have friends in Texas, so I reached out to see if they were OK. It was a couple of days before I received a reply. They were fine but were concerned about others they knew who were not as fortunate. We had commiserated some during the election cycle. Once their power and water were restored, we chatted and I was enlightened by their views on the unregulated power grid situation, since they were directly impacted.
During the course of our chat, they mentioned that it is still baffling how across the country we seem to be in a trend to elect people to run our government who do not believe in government.
That statement stopped me cold. I started to think about that observation and wondered how I could have missed that simple fact for so long. Over several years, grievance and anti-government sentiment have taken hold in ways that I missed completely. Sure, I have been aware of the views of some that government is the enemy, but I naively think that most understand why government exists even as we all roll our eyes and complain about some bureaucratic process that annoys all of us.
I realize there are inane laws on the books, and sometimes the process is stressful. But I’m glad there are laws about crime, air traffic control, food safety, fair labor laws, traffic control, help for the handicapped and disabled, national forests and parks, clean water, and even taxes that pay for many services we take for granted and that we could not pay for on our own if the funds were not pooled to provide the services for all.
Yes, I gripe every April 15 along with everyone else, but that gripe is tempered by realizing what the alternative might be if our government failed.
Electing people who want government to fail is another terrifying thought, added to life’s normal challenges. If the anti-government wing prevails, what then? As Winston Churchill once opined: “…democracy is the worst form of Government, except for all those other forms…”
