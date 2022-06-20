Where does one sign up to manage a rest area?
I think I’d like to apply.
Take the one at Gooseberry Creek between Meeteetse and Thermopolis, for example. That whole area has some interesting rock formations, and I would think that one might have all kinds of time to explore. After all, how time-consuming could maintaining these sites be? I’d stock toilet paper, clean toilets and sweep floors. Done.
Yes, I know that folks are often paid not so much for duties as for responsibilities – and it is a big responsibility to be the hospitality vanguard for the State of Wyoming. There would obviously be considerable pride in providing relief for the host of families with squirmy kids who should have used the facilities at the service station 50 miles back, but “didn’t have to go then.”
Even I can relate to that whole “Oasis in the Desert” thing. I confess that I, too, have wiggled and wriggled and been moved nearly to tears at the sight of a rest area on the horizon. Why, I’ve been known to leap out of a moving car and scamper up the sidewalk in that funky gait that says, “I can’t hold it much longer!”
Oasis or no, I must say that solitude looks appealing at times. After a day of colliding shopping carts in narrow, cavernous aisles and near misses in the parking lot outside, a little solitude would be nice. And just think: No yard work!
I’d say the Good Lord seems to have done a great job of landscaping all by Himself – take a look at the great rest areas at Sweetwater Station or Burgess Junction. I doubt I’d ever tire of those Wyoming vistas.
I must also confess that the idea of going for days without carrying on a conversation has its merits – like quiet, for one. In some ways, that makes the more remote rest areas the most attractive. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a “Human-in-Charge-of-the-Rest Area,” let alone visit with one. Looks like people would simply leave me alone; there are days when that looks very attractive.
I really don’t think I’d get lonely since I kind of like my own company. In other words, if I weren’t me, I’d like me. I have diverse interests, a pleasant demeanor and a good sense of humor. I’m an easy-keeper, too, which is a big advantage of living at a rest area.
I think I’d fill my time reading for one thing. I own stacks of books that folks have insisted I simply must read; at a rest area I could easily whittle away at the book pile. I have a beautiful piano that I was never really got good at, so I could become a virtuoso in all my spare time. And of course, there’s the writing and staying in touch through social media and email. I just need a computer and WIFI, and I’d be set.
Yes, that solitary life looks mighty attractive some days. Even Ralph Waldo Emerson called solitude “the safeguard of mediocrity.”
On the other hand, what is the first thing folks always say about some nut on a crime spree?
“I didn’t know much about her. She was such a loner.”
