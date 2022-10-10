To the editor:
It is with honor that I write this letter of recommendation for Kelly Simone. I want to advocate for her like she once did for me and has done for countless others in the community.
Kelly saved my life 10 years ago. In October of 2012, I discovered that I had been living with an evolving blood clot in my leg. I was a healthy 15-year-old with no prior health issues and a blood clot was the last thing anyone expected. However, Kelly immediately knew something was wrong by the symptoms I described and diligently worked to get me the care I needed.
When others would have sent me home, she fought to get me an ultrasound that diagnosed the clot and ultimately saved my life. I was sent by ambulance to Billings Clinic and then lifeflighted to Colorado Children’s Hospital the following morning. Her hard work gave me so much more time. It was a medical miracle by the hand of Kelly. She has been a trusted staple in the Cody community for over 20 years and anyone who knows her can vouch for her professional excellence. She possesses a kind heart and strong spirit. Not only is she beyond competent, but she also truly cares about each and every one of her patients. She radiates a warmth that allows her patients to feel safe in her presence. Her strong will and intuition to fight for what is right are incredibly apparent.
Kelly would be an excellent asset to the West Park Hospital Board. She championed for me, and I will continuously champion on behalf of her and by doing so, hopefully, help to improve the Cody community. I would encourage every one of you reading this to consider Kelly as a candidate for the West Park Hospital Board.
(s) emma berry
Portland, Maine
