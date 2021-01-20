I was thinking of calling Charlie Wynn at assisted living just last week.
“Was” is the sad word, as “Clell” was one of the most personable, interesting people I’ve ever known. He passed away days later. I’ve seen too many familiar names in the obits lately, and many nowhere near Charlie’s 89 years. Some my age; it almost makes me want to limit my hot dog intake.
Many have been in their twilight phase, though, like friend Dean Beemer, and also last week, Gerry Patterson and Lucille Moericke. Most from Charlie’s past called him Clell, but I never got used to that. Just like Charlie “Blockhead” Brown, some don’t really need nicknames.
I called Charlie’s ol’ running buddy Al Simpson to rehash legendary Clell stories from high school. “Two-fisted ladies’ man” sums it up. Al recalls, “We always put handsome Clell in the front seat to pick up girls. I sat in the back with my pimples.”
Al related the account I’d heard many times from the horse’s mouth of when the tough principal growled in Charlie’s face, “You don’t like authority, do you Mr. Wynn? Come outside so I can teach you some respect.” It’s hard to picture an educator seeking fisticuffs with a student, but we older dudes know teachers in the “good ol’ days” didn’t need a good excuse to knock you silly with no repercussions. More than once I went home with a hand print on my cheek.
Al says, “The whole school ran outside to watch and found Charlie sitting on his elder’s chest, explaining the reason he had sassed was trying to explain a small, totally innocent kid was being wrongfully accused of throwing an eraser. The principal actually apologized in a show of new respect for disrespectful Wynn.
It wasn’t just Charlie, but his whole family I’ve loved for 50 years. His saintly sister, Bernadien Crosby, my teen years Sunday School teacher, died unexpectedly in the hospital on my birthday a few years ago as I visited with her son Ronnie, my “hot corner” Legion teammate in ’71.
In my eulogy, I spoke of Bernie’s unshakable Christian witness, inspiring me over many years. I quoted her reply when I’d asked if she’d ever gotten a little wild in her youth. “I never did, but not because I was afraid of going to hell. I just loved Jesus so much, I didn’t want to hurt him.”
Little brother Charlie wasn’t nearly so fervent, and their relationship was a complicated one. Charlie resisted with a passion dancing to the family drummer. He wasn’t an atheist but relished pushing Sis’ religion and political buttons. No one else could nudge Bernadien to anger, but Charlie gleefully pulled it off, much to my awkward chagrin. He often told me, “My God is love; not Republican,” so I knew in his huge heart he believed.
For me, his intense love of animals his obituary highlighted spoke loudest about his heart. Charlie many times talked about Susie, the mama bear in Yellowstone he charmed so completely that she would watch while Charlie playfully wrestled with her cubs. I’d like to see you try that, Senator.
