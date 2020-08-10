To the editor:
What in the world is happening to our conservative sincerity here in the great state of Wyoming?
I am constantly seeing people who are self described as conservative Republicans and yet they vote for and support liberal or very moderate candidates. I hear them referred to as RINOs and that seems to fit in many cases. In reality they are pocket liberals. They use their claim to being conservative republican as a crutch to getting elected then vote or act as the liberals they are.
We have some very well qualified conservative candidates running in this election who will be defeated by voters who vote based upon friendship, popularity, personality or such and without concern for their political beliefs and the impact of their liberal votes once elected. I see the erosion of our conservative record and reputation here in Wyoming and it alarms me. The migration of liberals into our state is showing.
The primary election has brought out some good people and the case of U.S. senator is an excellent example. Three good conservatives, all well qualified. I will vote for Air Force retired LTC Brian Miller. He is an Air Force Academy graduate, a proven leader, respects and supports our military veterans, is a Wyoming native from Sheridan and knows the state from top to bottom.
In the state senate race the only proven conservative and the one with a record is Tim French, a Park County farmer with a solid record of very conservative county commissioner experience, a strong right to life belief, respects and supports our military veterans and all around best man for the job. I encourage all of our Republican voters to take time to learn about those who are running and vote based upon their conservative record, their experience and the potential they will bring to whatever office they may be elected. Our votes are critical at every level of government if we are to confront and counteract the erosion of our constitutional rights.
(s) buck wilkerson
Cody
being a so-called " conservative" here in the 21st century is a mark of shame in my book.
I remember real conservatives. They actually did things ; built stuff ; worked across the aisle ; and went out for drinks and dinner with their liberal colleagues. E.G. -Al Simpson and Ted Kennedy were great friends
You sure don't see any of that from the Tim French's and Buck Wilkerson's today.
Oh by the way , my elederly uncle Cedric was a close friend and associate of Barry Goldwater in Phonix AZ. I w as sitting on Goldwater's knee as a 5-year old, fascinated by his voice and those giant black rimmed glasses , and the African American housekeeper... but that was 1956 , back when being a conservative meant something.
