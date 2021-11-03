There are many well-intended efforts in life that go astray when they are appropriated by individuals who have different agendas than the original creator. In Brian Schroeder’s “Divided state of America” opinion column written on Oct. 28, Schroeder identifies many of these bastardized results, but does not acknowledge their original intent.
Schroeder said he is against the use of multiculturalism in the telling of history. The Britannica Encyclopedia defines “multiculturalism” as “the view that cultures, races, and ethnicities, particularly those of minority groups, deserve special acknowledgment of their differences within a dominant political culture.” Schroeder said multiculturalism distorts history by giving a vehicle to political and ideological bias. The key part of that definition is “within a dominant political culture.” Nuances are important.
I agree neither political or ideological bias should exist in the telling of history. But this should not preclude the effort to give as many perspectives and experiences as possible. The idea behind works like the “1619 Project,” is to shed light on people that history has traditionally glossed over, and show how these people’s struggles are still reflected in America today.
I don’t agree with every conclusion brought forward in the 1619 Project such as its cynicism, pessimism, bias and distortion of a few key facts. I also reject the notion that Americans are currently living out their lives as modern-day slaves.
What I do appreciate about it is that it provides a different perspective to history than the traditional narrative told countless times, the predominantly celebratory perspective of conquerors and leaders. The story of the 19th century slave and the struggling sharecropper are important nuances in American history. These stories are less common but no less valuable.
Challenging narratives and viewpoints is beneficial as long it doesn’t blot out facts.
“I think that there is a misunderstanding that this curriculum is meant to replace all of U.S. history,” said Jake Silverstein, New York Times Magazine editor. “It’s being used as supplementary material for teaching American history.”
Cancel culture is a similarly sticky topic and one that has divulged into outrage culture and online social justice mobs. It originally arose as a push to no longer support people who promote actions or beliefs seen as reprehensible, and to seek accountability and change.
It’s led to the dismantling of statues and other designations honoring individuals no longer seen in a positive light. You can acknowledge someone without honoring them. General Robert E. Lee was an important player in American history but doesn’t need to be regarded as a hero today.
But ignoring or erasing becomes the exact problem multiculturalism sought to extinguish in the first place, by removing certain parts of history that conflict with a desired narrative. History is a very complicated thing, just as the people themselves that make it. We need to acknowledge conflicting narratives and embrace as many perspectives as possible. Casting a broad historical brush ignores the nuances that show people are not purely good, bad, or evil, but just people, inherently flawed beings who can only improve by learning from their own history and the history of the world around them.
