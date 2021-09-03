So, what would you do with a windfall?
Believe it or not, those of us who live in the U.S. aren’t likely to spend it with reckless abandon.
Jacob Passy, writing for MarketWatch.com (March 13, 2018), says, “Americans have good instincts about what to do with sudden cash windfalls.”
Passy writes that, according to a study distributed by the National Bureau of Economic Research, the way one spends that unexpected cash depends a lot on the size of the chunk of change. Only 19% of respondents said they’d increase their spending with a windfall of $500. Make it $2000, and 27% said they’d spend more money; at $5000, the number is 39%.
And, if we did spend part of our windfall, we “were more likely to put it aside for ‘durables’ such as home renovations or college tuition,” according to the study.
But is that how Americans spent their stimulus payments?
Using information from the U.S. Census Bureau, Forbes magazine (June 1, 2021) says, “It depends.”
With the first check, 75 percent used their Cares Act monies for household expenses. With the second and third checks, recipients spent only about 20 percent. Instead, they used 50% of their check to pay down their debt and saved the remaining 30%.
Now, spending a windfall might look a little different in a foreign country – like France, for example. I ran across Aurelien Breeden’s Aug. 3 story in the New York Times about a unique windfall for every 18-year-old in France.
It seems the French government launched a smartphone app (“Culture Pass”) that gives 300 euros ($353.91) to every 18-year-old in the country “for cultural purchases like books and music, or exhibition and performance tickets,” according to Breeden.
France’s teenagers had other ideas for the money, though: They purchased manga, i.e., Japanese comic books.
According to Culture Pass, three-fourths of all the purchases made were since the app was introduced nationwide in May 2021 for books, and two-thirds of those were for manga. (Some proponents do consider manga an art/cultural form, however.)
“Critics argue that letting 825,000 teenagers loose with free cash and expecting them to be nudged away from the nearest multiplex and into an art-house movie theater is a naïve waste of taxpayer money,” Breeden writes.
“A kid from the projects will lean toward what he already knows,” said Pierre Ouzoulias, a French senator in favor of nixing the pass. “I can’t for one moment imagine a kid using the pass to go listen to baroque opera.”
It’s true that teens seem notoriously tough to impress. That’s why proponents argue that the app reaches students where they spend a considerable amount of time each day: their cellphones.
As frequently happens, there’s a political angle too. Opponents think French President Emmanuel Macron promotes the Culture Pass as a public relations ploy to get young people to vote for him. Plus, the naysayers dislike the program’s “unregulated approach” that hampers the efforts of the already cash-strapped local groups who are trying to “broaden access to culture in a more structured way,” Breeden says.
Politics aside, I’m back to my original question: What would you do with a windfall? In my case, I think mine is already spent – when, or if, it comes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.