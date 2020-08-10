I just discovered that Aug. 10 was National S’Mores Day.
That’s right; we now have a whole day set aside to commemorate that campfire favorite. What began as a simple confection with toasted marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers has become a culinary phenomenon.
No longer am I relegated to the long fork sending my marshmallow into the campfire inferno. With several new products on the market, I can create s’mores without the wood, the coals and smoke in my eyes – all at my house.
One device is a tabletop burner with four slots for the fixings. One manufacturer markets a personal, concrete fireplace that’s four inches high and five inches in diameter. “It’s just the ticket for creating an instant ambience,” the company’s ad says, “or, you know, whipping up some s’mores.”
I’ve tried using my microwave to make s’mores, but my marshmallow inflates like a blimp, so much so that it sticks everywhere. I’ve just learned that I can use the new Microwave S’Mores Maker to make the whole task easier. First, the device has a small water reservoir for even heating. Then, the s’mores platform holds two graham crackers, each layered with a square of chocolate, a marshmallow and another graham cracker on top. Finally, it has these little arms that hold the concoction in place with even pressure so that the white fluff stays where it’s supposed to. I think I might have to order one.
Speaking of keeping everything together, I discovered a grate for six s’mores. The six spots are like mini cages to hold the fixings in place while toasting in the oven or on the grill. I’ve noticed that one of the most popular memes on social media is a question about the appropriate “done-ness” of one’s marshmallow with votes taken on the barely warm to the ash-crusted remains.
Moreover, I found a dozen or so s’more cookbooks with all kinds of variations on the gooey treat – not to mention the results from an internet search. “Banana Caramel, the Strawberry Shortcake, the Hazelnut Raspberry Brownie and the Biscotti Latte” are the top recipes in one book.
Broiled banana slices. Fresh mint leaves. Peanut butter. Raspberry jam. A dab of caramel sauce. Any flavor marshmallow, any cracker or cookie – think Oreos, brownies, snickerdoodles – and any type of chocolate or chocolate candy. I might discover these creative ideas at a s’mores bar or buffet, the latest rage for events like wedding receptions. Line up the ingredients, station a few heat sources and pass out the forks for some gooey glee.
Apparently, the first instance of the s’mores recipe actually being circulated was through a 1927 publication of Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts. Scouts have reported enjoying their sticky campfire specialty as early as 1925. And, of course, “s’more” is short for “some more please!”
Even the Guinness Book of World Records has an entry with the current record holder for the world’s largest s’more at 343 pounds, created in Middlesex, Vt., on Dec. 28, 2019, as part of the Camp Meade Winter S’morestice Celebration.
By the way, I can now pick out my favorite holiday at nationaldaycalendar.com. I can hardly wait for this weekend: Aug. 15 is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day.
