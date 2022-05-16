A man walks into the psychiatrist’s office with a zucchini up his nose, a cucumber in his left ear and a breadstick in his right ear.
He says, “What’s wrong with me, Doctor?” The psychiatrist replies, “You’re not eating properly.”
Doctor: What’s wrong with your brother?
Boy: He thinks he is a chicken.
Doctor: Really? How long has this been going on?
Boy: Five years.
Doctor: Five years!
Boy: Yeah, we’d have brought him in earlier, but we needed the eggs.
OK, so much for the dad jokes. But be honest. We all smiled, didn’t we? Evidently, it’s true: Laughter is the best medicine.
In an April 24, 2020, story on VeryWellMind.com titled “The Health Benefits of Laughter,” Elizabeth Scott, PhD, notes that one study suggests that healthy children may laugh as much as 400 times per day, but adults tend to laugh only 15 times per day.
Now that is sad.
Scott lists the benefits of a good laugh, beginning with the fact that laughter reduces the level of stress hormones and increases the level of health-enhancing hormones. Laughter also “increases the number of antibody-producing cells we have working for us … All this means a stronger immune system, as well as fewer physical effects of stress.”
Laughter – and a good cry – provides a physical and emotional release, Scott says. Plus, “a good belly laugh exercises the diaphragm, contracts the abs and even works out the shoulders, leaving muscles more relaxed afterward. It even provides a good workout for the heart.”
Laughter distracts us from negativity wherever we find it, and it allows us to connect with others. According to Scott, laughter really is contagious. “By elevating the mood of those around you,” she writes, “you can reduce their stress levels and perhaps improve the quality of social interaction you experience with them, reducing your stress level even more!”
Quite impressive, right? There’s more.
The country of India has truly taken to heart the value of a good laugh. In the late 1990s, Dr. Madan Kataria inspired the development of so-called laugh clubs in his country. He’s a family doctor who observed that patients’ immune systems and general well-being improved following bouts of laughter. He decided to leave his practice and create yoga laughter classes that continue to this day.
One Steve Wilson, a self-proclaimed American “joyologist” – and a psychologist of 50 years – met Kataria in the early 2000s and embraced the idea that laughter truly is the best medicine. He incorporated the benefits of laughter in his practice and eventually created his World Laughter Tour (see worldlaughtertour.com) and describes his role as “Cheerman of the Bored.”
Believe it or not, there is also an International Society for Humor Studies, and doctors, psychiatrists and mental health professionals increasingly prescribe laughter therapy to help people cope with physical, mental and spiritual issues. Why, there’s even an organization called the American Association for Therapeutic Humor complete with newsletters and a speakers’ bureau.
Finally, there’s something quite social about a good laugh. Reading a side-splitting joke is funny, but repeating it to someone else?
That’s the best part. As comedian Victor Borge used to say, “Laughter is the closest distance between two people.”
So go out and “yuck it up” with some buddies. You’ll thank me for it.
