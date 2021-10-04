Until a few weeks ago, I’d never heard of “guilloche” (pronounced gi-lohsh).
Then, in honor of our 50th anniversary, Husband Carl gave me a beautiful, antique guilloche locket complete with photos of our two kids. It’s stunning, and I was impressed with his good taste. Usually, he’s at a loss for a gift for me, regardless of the occasion. (I would argue that after 50 years, it should be a whole lot easier.) This time, though, he “hit one out of the park.”
Carl had decided on a locket months ago. He’s watched enough westerns in which women wore lockets with photos of loved ones inside. He liked the idea of a family heirloom to pass along to kids and grandkids and decided we needed one in our family. He knew it should have gold (for our Golden Anniversary), have a unique design and accommodate images of our son and daughter.
I was to learn later that he’d launched a search with the help of my BFF and her daughters. At last, they discovered the perfect necklace: a blue, guilloche spiral design, edged in gold. It’s an antique, created in the late 1800s in Denmark. Carl chose the kids’ graduation photos that he somehow spirited away so that his co-conspirators could scan them. After that, they reduced the photo dimensions to fit inside the locket.
Needless to say, it’s the perfect heirloom.
When I look closely, the design almost looks like micro-stitches. I had to learn more and searched the internet over and over with words describing the locket. That’s when I discovered guilloche, “a decorative technique in which a very precise, intricate and repetitive pattern is mechanically engraved into an underlying material via engine turning.” Centuries ago, before the tool, the designs were painstakingly created by hand.
I learned that engine-turning machines were first used in the 1500-1600s on soft materials such as ivory and wood. In the 18th century, they were adopted for metals such as gold and silver. I’m not sure what the underlying material is for my blue locket, but it has the characteristic interwoven design of guilloche on both sides. I can only describe it as resembling a very tight embroidery.
The intertwined lines are quite tiny but taken together, they form a remarkable design. Fifty years is a long time to be married – complete with all manner of ups and downs. Like the locket, all the good, bad and in-between times weave together to form a life.
Finally, after its meticulous design, the finished piece is then covered with enamel to really bring out the beautiful pattern underneath. As I said before, it’s stunning.
Having the photos of our two kids makes the gift doubly special, too. They serve to remind me daily of the wonderful people our children have become, and how those smiles are just as bright some 40-plus years later.
The locket is more than a gift though. Carl executed a plan and was undeterred until he found the perfect present to commemorate our 50th.
I knew he had it in him all along.
