To the editor:
The occasion of “National Friends of the Library Week” prompts the staff of the Cody Library to write to express our deepest thanks to the Friends of the Cody Library for their tremendous, generous, continual support of our library.
Staff members come to the Friends asking for many things that enhance resources and programming, but are not within the constraints of the library’s budget. Every time, without exception, the Friends listen carefully to requests and fund everything they can. Regularly, they purchase supplies for craft projects, snacks for various occasions, replacement books, holiday items and even special furniture.
It is a small but dynamic, positive, caring and enthusiastic group that we are privileged to have on our side. They work tirelessly hard behind the scenes to enable us to provide the best library service possible, and we are most grateful!
Anyone who is interested in becoming a Friend of the Cody Library is invited to call the library at 527-1880.
(s) holly baker & Staff
Park County Library
