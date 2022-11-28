Last week, I geared up for all the usual getting-old jokes.
• It takes longer to rest than it did to get tired.
• The clothes you put away until they come back in style … have come back in style.
• You try to straighten out the wrinkles in your socks, but you aren’t wearing any.
• And my personal favorite: You don’t remember being absent-minded.
Yes, I had a major milestone birthday last week; I turned 70. I’m not going to lie: The fact that I have far, far fewer days in front of me than behind me is a little sobering.
Do we have enough retirement income to carry us through another 20 years or so? Can we stay in our home? Have we mastered all the ABCs (and Ds) of Medicare?
By the way, on behalf of my fellow seniors, I want to apologize for all the Medicare supplement TV ads. Don’t worry, though: Open enrollment ends Dec. 5.
Now I’ve received AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) information for some 20 years. But these days, my text messages, emails and snail mail are chock-full of aging-related information too. I suppose it’s true: We seniors are big business. I think it’s because there are so darned many of us – something like 54 million or so. The U.S. Census Bureau notes that since 2010, about 10,000 Americans a day celebrate their 65th birthday, and by 2030, all Baby Boomers (born after World War II, from 1946-1964) will be 65 or older.
“This demographic is projected to almost double in size by 2060, to a whopping 95 million people. This means that 1 in 5 people will be senior citizens,” Census folks say. “Not only that, seniors are also predicted to outnumber children in the next 10 years.”
The number of people aged 65 and older in the United States grew rapidly throughout most of the 20th century, from 3.1 million in 1900 to 35 million in 2000 – and now 40.3 million with the 2020 census. Their share of the population grew as well, from 12.4 percent in 2000 to 16 percent in 2018.
We may be older, but like the poet Dylan Thomas (1914-1953) wrote, we have no intention of going “gentle into that good night.” Instead, we prefer that our “old age should burn and rave at close of day,” and that we’ll “rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
We Boomers have quite the impact on society. I’ve lost count of all the anti-aging lotions and potions. Stretchy jeans aren’t a creative new fad, but a smart appeal to the jean-wearers of the 1960s who still want their denims and comfort too. Reading glasses are now cool. sensible shoes are in, and men color their hair.
Thankfully, today’s computers and cellphones allow us to enlarge images and fonts so we can easily read content on websites like The Aging Hipster, Silver Surfers, US Boomers and Baby Boomers.com.
So here I am, heading full-speed into those so-called golden years with my Baby-Boomer comrades. Now I know why my older friends call them “golden years;” it looks like it’s going to be expensive. After all, it’ll take some bucks to be 70 – and look good in it.
