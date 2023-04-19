What do you call an old man with his hearing aids turned off?
Anything you want — he can’t hear you.
What did the police say when they arrested a deaf person?
“You have the right to remain … Oh, never mind.”
Deafness is becoming quite a problem for me … I never thought I would hear myself say that.
These are some of the latest one-liners about hearing loss, and believe me, there are dozens online.
I have written before in this space about my dad, and the difficulties his lack of hearing caused over the years. “Would you like brown or white gravy for your potatoes?” the waitress asked Dad. “Oh, I just take my coffee black,” he replied. Sometimes it was just comical; other times it was downright frustrating.
Consequently, my siblings and I slowly developed little patience with repeating ourselves or raising our voices to be heard. We also became keenly aware of our own hearing — dare I say, almost hypervigilant — in watching for signs that we, too, might have hearing loss. Two of the four of us now have hearing aids.
And we’re not unique at all.
According to a Feb. 27, 2023, report on its website, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion (one in four) people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss, and at least 700 million will require “hearing rehabilitation.” Moreover, “more than 1 billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices.”
Hearing loss: It’s not just for us old folks anymore. Hey kids, take note.
Consequently, WHO has launched its “Make Listening Safe” initiative. The organization notes that around 40% of 12-35-year-olds are exposed to potentially damaging sound levels at clubs and bars (often as loud as 110 decibels).
“Among those in the same age group living in middle-and-high income countries, nearly 50% are exposed to unsafe levels of sound from the use of personal audio devices,” WHO reports. “Listening to sounds at 80 decibels for 40 hours a week is the limit of safe listening … A sound as loud as 100 decibels (think lawn mowers, fitness classes, ATVs, sporting events, concerts, maximum volume on earphones or earbuds) can only be listened to safely for less than five minutes each day.
And once one’s hearing is gone, it doesn’t come back.
All this is to say that when I recently read about The National Hearing Test (nationalhearingtest.org), I decided to give it a go. Developed with funding from the National Institutes of Health, the test is free for AARP members and $8 for everyone else. One uses a smartphone to tap out answers on the keyboard such as pressing “one” when you hear the sound the test is playing. The test gets harder as background noise is introduced such as traffic sounds, for instance.
The test only took a few minutes, and I learned that I had below normal hearing in my right ear. I knew that lately I felt as if I had water in my ear, but unlike Dad, I immediately went to an ENT (ears, nose throat) doctor, and sure enough, I had a build-up of wax. Once it was removed, I found myself turning the TV volume down to single digits because it had been so loud!
Learn more at nationalhearingtest.org — and take the test.
