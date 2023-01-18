Irving “Larry” Larom was a product of the East, but he made a name for himself in the West.
Born and raised among “the money crowd” of New York City, Larom later found success in capitalizing on his peers’ fascination with all things Western.
After attending boarding school and a short stint at Princeton University, Larom traveled out west in the summer of 1910 with his friend Winthrop Brooks of the Brooks Brothers clothing interest. The young men lodged with Jim McLaughlin and his mail-order bride “Buckskin Jenny” at their Valley Home Ranch on the upper South Fork.
Larom and Brooks enjoyed the experience so much they purchased McLaughlin’s remote homestead a few years later in hopes of turning the crude and isolated ranch into a moneymaking vacation retreat. The business partners renamed the place Valley Ranch and opened it to dude guests in 1915.
Many other dude ranches began their operations around the same time, but Larom and the Valley Ranch were ultimately one of the most successful and long-lasting enterprises around. Perhaps what gave Larom an edge was his thorough familiarity with the exclusive social circles back East. Moreover, he was also fluent in the respective languages of both the polished upper-class establishment and the salty rural West, two cultures with vast differences. Keeping a foot firmly planted in both worlds, Larom could act as an arbitrator between East and West, all the while managing the economics of tourism between both parties.
Larom’s prominent role in the local vacation economy and dude ranching industry, as well as his general tact for dealing with local leaders, made him an important figure in the early development of the area. He was one of the charter members of the Buffalo Bill Memorial Association, even gifting them his large collection of Plains Indian memorabilia. Larom was also instrumental in starting the Cody Stampede parade and rodeo. The annual event proved an exceedingly popular entertainment for his paying dude guests, many of whom stayed for the duration of the summer months.
Indeed, the more a local character or event was considered authentically Western, the more in demand it was among Eastern visitors on the lookout for Western specimens to complete their Wyoming vacation. So it was that Larom encouraged local residents to boldly display their Western styles and habits whenever possible.
Beyond events and exhibitions meant to feature scenes of “Westerness,” the pristine mountains and herds of wildlife in the area preserved the wilderness experience and frontier characteristics dude ranches sought to provide their guests. As an astute businessman Larom certainly knew the product he was selling. He worked with area leaders to craft a preserved environment closely resembling the historic West with which he had himself fallen in love.
Larom recalled that “the purpose of [the ranch] in general was to give my friends in the East with homes on Long Island and Newport and all over the chance to get away from the social cocktail party group and come out here and enjoy the ‘simplicity of living.’” This notion of a dude ranch as a form of leisure therapy for the frayed nerves of urban professionals is an important insight into how visitors experienced their time in the West.
Perhaps Larom’s genius, and his ultimate significance to the history of Cody, was his intuitive understanding of what visitors wanted from the West, what scenes they hoped to access and experiences to act out. Toward this end he successfully fashioned the local culture in ways that are still profoundly meaningful.
