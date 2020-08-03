On July 28, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced all fall sports will begin on time.
It’s welcome news for students, and although the return won’t look anything like what we are accustomed to, that’s OK. We’re just glad they get the chance to play.
“I cannot overstate the importance of allowing students to safely participate in activities this fall,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said during the announcement. “Activities are essential to the physical, emotional and social wellbeing of our children and fundamental to our mission in K-12 education of building character and necessary skills in our youth... It will take all of us, including parents and the students, doing our part to make this fall successful.”
Students need a release. They need goals and achievements. They need fun and team spirit and the rush of adrenaline when they score. They even need the lows of a missed goal or the frustration of a lost game, because all of it goes to learning and personal growth.
In the next week, administrators will be working to finalize plans to make sure students can safely return to their sports.
In late May we saw the return of Legion baseball, and with the exception some safety precautions, it has been business as usual for the sport.
However, if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that nothing is certain. We can plan, but those plans may have to be revised.
Each of the six fall sports will face its own set of challenges, but administrators, coaches, parents and fans should do their part to follow the guidelines to benefit students.
“With the ever-changing conditions that exist during the COVID-19 pandemic, we know we are going to have to be flexible and ready to adjust. We believe we have those plans in place for each sport,” WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird said.
Sports are played by rules. Any successful return will be measured by how carefully the current rules are being followed. If they are, we should have some seasons to enjoy.
