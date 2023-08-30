I’ve got a few things to say and I’m darn well gonna say ‘em. For instance, yesterday I finally putted in for par when on the very next tee-box, a bee flew up my shirt and stung the macho out of me. It just goes to show: the minute you think things are looking up, somewhere there’s a yellowjacket heading your way.
*Hearing aids are life-changing and indispensable, but rife with downsides. It’s only an inconvenience to realize just after you’ve laid your head down for a peaceful slumber, that you forgot to remove them. It’s an existential crisis to realize your hearing aids are still in seconds after settling in for a nice hot shower. It’s irrational, but elicits the same fear as having an electric fan thrown into your bath water.
*The Giants have a rookie Wide Receiver on the roster named Kalil Pimpleton. I’m going out on no limb predicting he doesn’t make the opening day roster. Some names just are not destined for greatness; just ask former Running Back Pierre Pockmark.
*Speaking of acne, I was no stranger to the occasional pimple plantation that would sprout overnight. Kids can be so cruel with names like “Pizza Face” and taunts like, “What, were you in a track meet and your face was the track?” My personal favorite was “He looks like his mother fed him with a slingshot.” Rodney Dangerfield suffered the indignity too. He said he fell asleep in the library and when he woke up, a blind man was trying to read his face.
True story: As a senior, I had a big pimple on my nose that rendered prom out of the question. My co-called best bud Jerry Salley would tell underclassmen in the hallway, “See that guy over there with the button on his nose? If you press it, you’ll hear music playing from his nose.” Suddenly some punk would jam the pimple before taking off down the hall, which definitely hindered the healing process.
*I noticed while reading the “Back to School” edition, (I read every section of the Enterprise, as should you) Nate Tedjeske and Jacob Gogan are the new principals of the High School and Middle School respectively, The role of principal sure has evolved over the years. In my day, getting sent to the principal’s office only brought slight fear. In my older brothers’ day, Jess and Paul both recall when an obviously poor kid wearing a rope for a belt was approached by sinister Principal Quint and beaten soundly with that very rope.
Dear old dad often mentioned the teacher from his school who was in jail for almost beating a kid to death for not putting salt on his hard-boiled egg. Today a principal probably risks criminal charges by saying “tsk tsk” too firmly.
*Alert viewer Norm Sedig texted to ask if I was that D. Blough he just noticed who scored two touchdowns in the Cardinal’s exhibition game. No, regardless of what my hacked Facebook might tell you, that QB is actually David Blough. Regardless, it’s good to have a Blough making noise in the NFL world. Hit the road, Pimpleton.
