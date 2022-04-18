I am totally opposed to hand ballot counting in the next election or any other. To say that this is a “bipartisan effort” is absurd. Apparently one Democrat showed up with the group of 50 in the last meeting with the commissioners. What is the need to “restore our citizens’ faith in elections in Park County?” We’ve never had any problem with that before in my lifetime of 90 years living. The Sons of Freedom – Who are they? What are their names? What do they stand for? They may be a cult within a cult.
The first batch of “volunteers” after seeing the inane nature of the process will never volunteer again. And who is training the groups? It seems to me that those asking for “For or Against” are not a “pure and unbiased” group. There are over 29,000 human beings in Park County but only 50 of them showed up for this “nonpartisan” effort. The entire State of Wyoming will be waiting for hours or days for Park County to total up its votes. The “Park County Republicans” have their share of notoriety for communications to legislators and obsession for “censuring.” Has anyone ever before questioned the integrity and honesty for their fellow Republican office holders, or our fellow county officers, and commissioners who are all fellow Republicans? Whom do they trust? Apparently no one. Neither their government, or elected officials (except their chosen ones) nor their fellow citizens. They don’t even trust their fellow men and women in the Park County Republican Central Committee. Watch how they treat folks who get up on their hind legs and challenge the Oath Keeper state chairman, the Executive Committees and the various county organizations that swallow their activities and then request a non-disclosure signed by those present.
Who is going to protect the security and validity of the person’s ballot for “approximately a minute and a half and (to see if it) is accurate to the intention of the voter”? They are looking for RINOs – Republicans in Name Only. I call those people “Republicans Ignorantly Needling Others.”
If anybody can tell me about anything that ever happened in Park County that had to do with fraud or deception, please weigh in on it. I’ve been around a long time. There was one election where “they” didn’t like the winner, and the challenger who lost by over 400 votes was pressed by “them” to ask for a recount, which changed about seven votes. So that cost about $5,000 bucks and nobody paid for that but the taxpayers. What is happening with our Republicans nationwide? They don’t trust anybody.
There are 61 state, county and national lawsuits regarding a ballot election where Donald J. lost by 8 million votes. He’s still on his soapbox red-faced and ranting. With that zany unhinging, we’ll be waiting for Senators Cruz or Hawley, or Governor DeSantis to take him out in the next Republican Presidential Election Convention. And so it goes in America today! Be guarded, be suspicious, be fearful, afraid, be rigid, and please leave the rest of us alone who believe in truth and integrity and don’t shove down our throats every cockamamie conspiracy that ever came down the pike.
The missive from “The Party” also says – “a hand count should verify the machine count.” If it doesn’t? I’ll tell you who they’ll be looking for then – those volunteers and election judges who handled our secret ballots, not the voters or the county clerk – it’s the meddling “middlemen.” That will be a real scrap!!
(Former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, Precinct Committeeman, District 25-1)
