It looked like this year’s Rendezvous Royale would be back to business as usual for the 40th anniversary after an abbreviated event was held last year due to the pandemic.
But the surging delta variant has caused some last minute cancellations and changes to the annual celebration of the arts.
As it was last year, the Patrons Ball was canceled on Wednesday. On its website, organizers of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West event made this difficult decision based on current COVID-19 statistics and careful assessment of associated risks for such a large, indoor event.
However, the Center’s silent auction, car raffle and sweepstakes for a vintage turquoise and silver Zuni jewelry set are still going on.
The Center also postponed the Peter Hassrick Public Program Series Inaugural Event, which would have featured Dr. Carol C. Clark speaking about the legacy of Peter Hassrick as a historian of western American art and offering new ways to see American art through a western lens during Rethinking “Western” American Art.
Several of the Buffalo Bill Art Show events will go on as planned with just some minor tweaks.
The Thursday Art Walk, which takes place all through downtown and various businesses is unaffected and the 40th auction will take place Friday under the tent, although it will be limited to 300 people to allow for social distancing.
Saturday morning’s Quick Draw will take place mostly outside in the Robbie Powwow Garden, weather permitting.
While it will once again look a little different this year, the show will go on with a large number of top quality artists attending.
We encourage you to enjoy the art and other events safely.
