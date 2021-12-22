To the editor:
The recent Beck Avenue area Trap-Neuter-Return Pilot was a success! Thanks to Park County Animal Shelter staff and Dr. Amy DeFries (and her team at Lifetime Small Animal Hospital) for their efforts. Caregivers and residents of Beck Avenue were also integral to the positive outcome.
Over the course of about 30 days, nine kittens and eight cats were trapped. Most kittens have been adopted out of the shelter with only a couple waiting for their forever homes. The adult cats were sterilized, vaccinated and returned to their outdoor homes.
Park County Animal Shelter is planning to expand this volunteer-led program to other Cody community cat colonies. There are several in Cody including the Bleistein area, Beck Lake, 32nd Street and a couple of other locations in need of stabilization. PCAS is seeking volunteers to lead the efforts and is asking for anyone interested to reach out by emailing outreach@parkcountyanimalshelter.org. There is still a lot of work to be done, but we are moving in a positive direction for the health and happiness of our community’s unowned cats.
(s) katina koller
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.