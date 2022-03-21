To the editor:
Media has a responsibility to report the news and to report it accurately.
Often, journalists cite the First Amendment specifically, freedom of the press. That Right is just that, a Right, but as with all others is not absolute. For instance the Supreme Court has held that intellectual property is protected, including copyrights and trademarks.
When looking at the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics it is a full-page standard for member journalists to abide by. The preamble states the following, “Members of the Society of Professional Journalists believe that public enlightenment is the forerunner of justice and the foundation of democracy.”
Ethical journalism strives to ensure the free exchange of information that is accurate, fair and thorough. An ethical journalist acts with integrity. The Society declares these four principles as the foundation of ethical journalism and encourages their use in its practice by all people in all media.
The four principles are: seek truth and report it, minimize harm, act independently, and be accountable and transparent. The next to last line in the code of ethics states, “Expose unethical conduct in journalism, including within their organizations.”
The SPJ emphasizes the individual principles shouldn’t be taken out of context, nor are they legally enforceable. However, journalists not abiding by any semblance of the code of ethics risk losing credibility in their profession – More so, amongst the public whom they depend upon to read/listen to their reports.
In Wyoming, we are a large state, a small populace and depend upon several news outlets to keep us informed about what may be taking place in any part of our state. Often journalists share their stories either directly or through the Wyoming News Exchange. However, it is incumbent upon the writer/reader of a report to cite the origin of the information.
When a journalist becomes a “rip ’n’ read” journalist they betray their profession, their colleagues, and the public in general. Essentially, they become a thief by plagiarizing the fruits of another person’s efforts without permission or giving credit where it is due.
Also, what about the veracity of a story? Alas, with no citation the story’s credibility weakens.
As a listener and a reader of numerous daily news sources I, personally, don’t want to listen to or read some “journalist’s” twist on a story without the proper credit for the origin of story.
Report the news, save the commentary for the appropriate forum, and let the public digest the information provided so that they may formulate an informed position on the subject matter.
(s) vincent vanata
Cody
