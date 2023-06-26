“Save some money for a rainy day.”
My mom shared this fiscal advice with me when I was still a broke teenager. And time, as usual, has shown Mom’s guidance to be wise.
After all, who could have expected the rainy days we all experienced at the onset of the Covid pandemic? Businesses shut down for a time, and many were out of work. Those who had saved their money weathered the storm better than most.
All of that to say, we are alarmed by recent actions of the Yellowstone Regional Airport board, which decided to deplete much of its savings including a $700,000 contingency fund and a $200,000 investment in the Wyoming CLASS Local Government Investment Pool. The board will also cash in roughly $300,000 in certificates of deposit, all to pay for over a million dollars in unanticipated expenses related to its T-hangar project.
The project was originally supposed to be paid entirely through $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, but costs came in higher than expected. That should have given the board pause and resulted in more discussion before deciding to spend its savings.
Board members seem to be banking on two things. The first is they’ll be able to rent all 22 spots in the hangars immediately upon completion of construction, thereby quickly refilling their savings accounts. The second is that construction will take only the estimated 10 months, which would limit the amount of time they will be operating without a financial safety net.
These seem like pretty major “ifs.” And even if things go perfectly — i.e. construction is completed ontime and the airport begins collecting rent immediately — the airport will still be operating without a contingency fund for 10 months. That’s a major gamble in and of itself.
We truly hope this bet pays off. If it doesn’t, local air service could be the unfortunate collateral damage.
