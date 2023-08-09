Can you even imagine life as a cow? Well, I can and have, because these are the kind of things I ponder when insomnia strikes.
Bovinity indignity is endless. Every other animal has at least one positive adjective associated – a dog is loyal, a kitten cute, a horse majestic; even the skunk is afforded some respect, albeit derived from fear of tomato juice.
What of the cow? Fat, ugly, lazy, clumsy and dull-witted are the descriptions afforded these gals. A big, rounded snout that drips non-stop, gross-looking udders that just dangle there with no means of support, spindly legs and a huge butt. And they look even worse on their driver’s license photos.
But “stupid” is the predominant label tagged to a cow’s ear, and once you’ve encountered a herd, slowly ambling across the road in front of your car, you’ll surely echo that description. As you nudge ever closer to their mammoth butts, screaming obscenities and laying on the horn, they go on chewing with long, laborious munches and a blank expression saying, “Nice car; does it eat much hay?”
Half hour later, the Einstein of the group finally puts the pieces together and suddenly lunges out of your way, stumbling on a pebble. The others, thinking that looked graceful and fun, soon follow.
Just imagine the anguish of being an intellectual trapped in a cow’s body. Your head is filled with a profound wisdom that cries out to be expressed, but every time you open your mouth, you get a sickening “MOO” that seems to irritate even the goats. You strain your vocal chords to the limit, achieving varying pitches and tempos, but alas, only a modified “Moo!”
Imagine the frustration of trying to make a deep point about man’s inhumanity to beef to the stupid cow next to you. As she licks the snot off her nose while stepping in her own dung, she interrupts with a short, rude “Moo.” And this cow means nothing more than “moo.” I honestly believe late at night after all the other cows are dreaming of a giant salt lick, that one you hear mooing long into the night is the cerebral one, crying with a deep frustration and burning anger at her fate. My heart goes out to that tragically stifled Guernsey.
The cow isn’t hated or feared – just ignored like a visiting grandparent. You’d think with its size, the cow could kick some serious butt, but no – a small, yapping dog or even a rodent can keep them tripping along skittishly. Cackling birds roost on their backs as they chew their cud, flies and bees entering and exiting their nostrils. Absolutely nothing or nobody respects or fears the stupid cow.
So the next time you observe a herd with a sense of disgusted amusement, remember that somewhere among them may be one that, given another body, smarter friends and the right opportunities might be studying law at Princeton. She’s the one with the tortured “MOO!” and a sick look on her face as she drops the proverbial “cow pie.”
