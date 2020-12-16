We, frankly, are having a difficult time understanding the skepticism, reluctance and negativism regarding the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech which started being administered across the U.S. on Monday.
People certainly have a right to reject a vaccine or any medical procedure on religious, moral or ethical grounds.
However, that does certainly not appear to be the case here.
Some people are negative about the vaccine because they feel it was rushed. Yes, the trials were completed faster than normal, but the trials all met FDA guidelines and approval. Phase 3 of the trials included almost 44,000 participants across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics. The results show the vaccine has a 95% efficacy rate.
Some doubters say they are concerned about the negative side effects shown in the trials. In those trials, fewer than 4% of the participants reported symptoms of fatigue and headaches.
Every drug has negative side effects on some people, and pharmaceutical companies are required to warn about those side effects. The ones associated with this vaccine seem minor.
Other people are warning about issues associated with the fact the vaccine needs to be stored at temperature conditions of about -94 degrees F. No problem. Drug companies already have experience and expertise and already have cold-chain infrastructure to handle other drugs.
In addition, Pfizer has developed temperature-controlled shipping containers that can utilize dry ice to maintain those conditions for up to 30 days by refilling with dry ice, which is readily available.
By the way, Omaha Steaks and other companies have been using similar containers to ship frozen meats for 50 years.
Some skeptics say distribution of the vaccine over such a large area is a major problem.
Pfizer already has in place a system to distribute their current products. Beside its own, some of the carriers they use include UPS and FedEx.
If FedEx can get a fruitcake delivered to grandma before Christmas, they can certainly distribute a shipping container to a pharmacy in a few days.
How are we confident the vaccine is going to be produced and distributed quickly and efficiently? In a word: capitalism.
Pfizer and Moderna (the pharmaceutical company whose vaccine should be approved in days) are in business to make money. It is in their shareholders’ interests to manufacture as much product as they can and distribute it quickly to make a larger profit than their competition.
Capitalism for the time being is still alive and well in the U.S. It will work.
We are surprised the FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine has been met with so much negativism rather than excitement and celebration.
The vaccine is not the end of the pandemic, but it is certainly the light at the end of the tunnel.
Now it is up to you. Do you want to shelter at home and wear a mask for years or roll up your sleeve when the vaccine is available to you and return to normal as soon as possible?
The choice is yours.
John Malmberg
