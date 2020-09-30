To the editor:
Pari-mutuel gambling is generally a very clever way to collect taxes from poor people.
It often becomes addictive and in turn, often creates a greater societal problem and dependency. I am all for helping the needy, but I am not for becoming an enabler or a contributor to the problem. There must be a better way to generate income for the county than collecting it from the poor. I, therefore, suggest voting no on pari-mutuel gambling.
(s) marian charrier
Cody
